Stella R. Skwarek Kramarz, 97 of Hamilton passed away Wednesday October 16, 2019 at Samaritan Hospice at Virtua in Mount Holly.
Predeceased by her husband Frederick A Kramarz; parents Vincent & Aniela Romaniowska Skwarek; son Michael A Sadovy; siblings Katherine Rynone, Josephine Skwarek, John Skwarek, Helen Oberding, Leon Skwarek and Tadeusz A Skwarek, Sr.
Surviving Stella is her daughter Anelia Urban of Mercerville; niece Christine Oberding of Hamilton Township; loving nephew Ted Skwarek, Jr of Coaldale, PA; as well as many other nieces and nephews; daughter in law Frankie Rae Sadovy; grandson Frank Sadovy; two great grandchildren Justin and Leah Sadovy.
Born in Morrisville PA and raised in Hamilton Township she was a life long Hamilton Township resident.She started working in her teens in a candy factory (Tastees) and later worked on assembly lines at Panelyte. During layoffs she worked at other factories in Trenton. Thiokol took over the Panelyte location and became Friction Products where she eventually retired at age 65.
During those years she raised two children on her own and sold Avon products part time for 40 years. At age 59 she promised her sister, who was dying of cancer, that she would move in to take care of her daughter which she did for over 36 years. In her late 60's she went back to assembly line work once again with cosmetics. When the company moved out of state and Stella was out of work again, she turned to yard sales and flea markets which then became her passion. But it still wasn't enough to keep her occupied she went to work for Italian Peoples Bakery, on Scotch Road in Ewing, in her late 70s and continued with them until her mid 80's. Then back to yard sales until 2018.
Stella always looked forward to her trips to AC and enjoyed monthly dinner dances at the Catholic War Veterans in south Trenton. She always paid for the family's tickets and chances. Stella was a very generous individual and gave to many charities, especially for the military troops and catholic missions. She will be greatly missed by her family.
A Funeral will be held Monday morning October 21 at 10:30pm from the Winowicz Funeral Chapel 865 Brunswick Avenue North Trenton. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Monday at 11:00am from St. Hedwig's Catholic Church with Rev. Dr. Jacek W. Labinski presiding. Burial will be in St Hedwigs Cemetery, Ewing Township. Calling hours will be on from 9:00am to 10:30pm at the funeral chapel on Monday morning.
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 21, 2019