Stephan Ritchlen Hopkins, 69, a resident of Lawrenceville for 30 years, died Wednesday afternoon, October 2, 2019. He was born October 28, 1949 in Trenton, New Jersey, to Selden Prescott Sawyer and Ruth Elizabeth (Bowling) Hopkins. Steve was employed with the State of NJ, Div of Taxation. He was there for 34 years, 3 months, and 10 days. But one of his greatest loves was when he played his trombone with the band Cut Glass in the early 1970s. He was also an avid NY Yankees fan with his all-time favorite being Mickey Mantle. He is survived by his wife Eloise Ensko (Higgins) Hopkins and son James Stephan Hopkins who still reside in Lawrenceville; his brother Richard David Hopkins, sister-in-law Sandra Hopkins, sister-in-law Barbara Lynn Higgins, nephew Richard David Hopkins and wife JoAnna and children, cousins Drew Hopkins and wife Suzanne and children; Jane and husband Anthony Bielejewski and children, Barbara Jane (Eddy) and husband Steve Socki, Dean Eddy, plus numerous assimilated children and a dachshund Hazel. Friends may call Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, 2560 Pennington Rd in Pennington. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm, with Pauline Nijander officiating the service. There will be no interment. Steve will be going home with his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital Health Cancer Center, One Capital Way, Pennington, NJ 08534 or go to www.capitalhealth.org/donate, select Make a Gift Now and designate Cancer Center. Condolences are welcome at www.wilsonapple.com.
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 5, 2019