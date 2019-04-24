|
|
Stephanie Rae Whelan age 70, peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Stephanie was known to be an active member of the Bordentown Senior Club and Village Grande Club. She enjoyed making chocolate candy and chocolate covered Oreos, having lunch with friends and traveling to Florida. During her spare time, she enjoyed spending quality time with her family. Stephanie is preceded in death by her parents Stephen David Whelan and Mary Jane Irene Rae. She is survived by her brothers, Michael and his wife Cathy, David and his wife Carol, Dennis and his wife Esther; nieces and nephews, Susan, Stephen, Sean, Michele, David, Christopher, Daniel, Douglas and Elizabeth and their children and grandchildren. Stephanie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers the family requests for memorial donations to be made in Stephanie’s memory to Cystic Fibrosis at www.fightcf.cff.org or any . Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Stephanie’s Memorial Gathering on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 9am to 11:30 am with a Memorial Service to follow at the Murphy Funeral Home located at 1863 Hamilton Ave, Hamilton, NJ 08619.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 29, 2019