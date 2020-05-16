Stephen J. Sadley Jr.,64, of Fieldsboro, passed away Wednesday May 13, 2020, at RWJ University Hospital, Hamilton. Born in Trenton he was a longtime Robbinsville resident prior to moving to Fieldsboro in 1984. Stephen installed and maintained alarm systems for several companies. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Son of the late Stephen Sr. and Anna Sadley, he was predeceased by his brother, Richard Sadley. Stephen is survived by his wife of 37 years, TerryAnn; his six children, David LaMont, JP LaMont and wife Marie, Christopher Sadley and wife Jeanette Hallman, Desiree LaMont, Michael Sadley and wife Bethany and Stephen Sadley III and wife Danielle Patten; brothers, Jim and wife Kristina, Ronald and wife Barbara; in-laws, Michelle Hammons and Michael and wife Holly Hammons, 17 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private under the direction of Peppler Funeral Home, Allentown with an entombment in Greenwood Cemetery.



