Stephen J. Sharkey passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Cinnaminson Center. Born in Perth Amboy, Steve was 71 years old. He was a resident of Freehold, NJ. Steve is predeceased by his parents; James and Helen Sharkey. He is survived by his stepchildren; Melissa (Stephen) Deeney, Jeffrey (Caryn) Lawton and Kenneth (Natasha) Lawton, his grandchildren; Baelie and Connor Deeney and Ian and Tabitha Lawton. Steve is also survived by his cousins; Barbara (Ron) Nash, Alice Hill, Geraldine Hayko and Steve Sharkey. Steve proudly served his country in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. He received his Bachelors Degree from Rutgers University. Steve was a retired logistics manager for the American Red Cross in Philadelphia and also worked for Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick. Steve was a former member of East Windsor Rescue Squad, District 1. He enjoyed attending Rutgers football games and especially spending time with his family Steve’s Funeral Services will be held privately for his family. If so desired, memorial contributions, in Steve’s name, may be made to the American Red Cross or Rutgers University Football. To share your fondest memories of Steve, please visit www.givnish.com
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 12, 2019