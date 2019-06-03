|
Steve G. Jackson departed this life May 30, 2019 at Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mt. Holly, NJ. He was a retired teacher in the Trenton Public School System. He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Jimmie Lee Jackson; son, Steve Jackson, Jr; siblings, Jean R. Jackson, and Sylvia Jackson-Davis. Steve's memory is cherished by: his wife, Lillie Jackson; daughter, Shanan Jackson; siblings, Arlene L. Jackson, Ruth G. Jackson, and Deidra Jackson-Sykes (Eugene); sister-in-law Rosalind Johnson (Jerome), brothers-in-law; Al Alexander(Bettie); Robert Alexander (Carolyn), Charles Alexander, all of Richmond, VA.; grandchildren; Marcus Lewis, Jordon Watkins, and Patsy Watkins, all of Ewing, NJ; and a host of other relatives, friends and loved ones. Funeral services will be held Wednesday June 5, 2019 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 735 E.State St., Trenton, NJ. Viewing will be held at 9 AM, with funeral services beginning at 10 AM. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in The Trentonian on June 3, 2019