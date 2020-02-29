|
Susan M. Carney, age 90 of East Windsor passed away peacefully February 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in the Meadow Lakes Health Care Center. Born in Trenton and a lifelong area resident Susan was a graduate of Trenton Central High School Class of 1948. She worked at Westinghouse before marrying and raising her children. Later in life she worked for the State of NJ Division of Taxation in the Corporation Tax Department and retired in 1992. Predeceased by her parents Jacob and Barbara Brischler Belyung, her brother Jacob Belyung and sister Barbara Lewandowski, her husband John J. Carney, Susan is survived by 2 beloved daughters, Nancy Cullinan of Cranbury, NJ, and Donna and husband Robert Sheehan of Pennington, NJ, 2 beloved sons Jeffrey Carney and friend Sandy Johnson of Lawrenceville, NJ and Stephen Carney and wife Barbara of Port Murray, NJ, and six beloved grandchildren, Jennifer Konnight, Michael Sheehan, Chelsie Carney, Abigail Sheehan, Stone Carney, and Shannon Carney, and several nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by her devoted family and all those who knew and loved her. Her family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation to all of her wonderful caretakers at Meadow Lakes. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 11 am in the Church of St. David the King 1 New Village Road Princeton Junction NJ 08550. Calling hours will be Monday from 9 am to 10:45 am at St. David’s Church. Entombment will be in the mausoleum in St. Mary’s Cemetery Hamilton Twp. NJ, In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Meadow Lakes Forum, Inc., 300 Meadow Lakes Road, East Windsor, NJ 0852 0
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 1, 2020