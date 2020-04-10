|
Sylvester W. Damiani, a resident of Falls Township, PA passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the age of 72. Born and raised in Trenton, NJ, Sylvester lived in Ewing and Lambertville before moving to Pennsylvania where he lived in Falls and Bristol Townships. He graduated from Ewing High School in 1965 and also attended Mercer County Vocational School. After graduating, Syl attended Boiler Unlimited where he received a Blue Seal Boiler, a refrigeration license. Sylvester started working at Pitman-Moore (the animal health division of Johnson and Johnson) after working many security jobs. He also worked at American Cyanamid for two years before returning to Johnson and Johnson at Janssen Pharmaceutical which was at the Titusville U.S. Headquarters from where he retired after 27 years. Sylvester was a life member of the Levittown Fire Co. #1, Station 32 in Falls Township where he served as Fire Police, Firefighter Rescue and Trustee. He enjoyed working bingo on Thursday and Friday nights where he met his wife. He served a total of 16 years with Levittown #1 before joining Tullytown Fire Co. Station #33 where he served as Fire Police, Trustee, Treasurer of Firefighter Relief Association and on the Fire Prevention Committee. Syl was a life member of the Bucks County Fire Police Association and also belonged to the State Association. He attended Fire Police classes every three years and enjoyed going to the National Fire Academy in Emittsburg, MD. Sylvester is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen; former wife, Deborah; son, Timothy Scot; brother, Tim and his wife, Geneva; sister, Cindy Endebrock; Mary’s son, Johnny Davis and daughter, Christina Marcavage (Angel Torres); two beautiful grandchildren, Natalya Prado and Angel Neftaly Torres and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current social distancing protocols, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Tullytown Fire Co.100 Bordentown Road, Tullytown, PA 19007, Levittown Fire Co. #1, 701 Falls-Tullytown.Rd., Leittown, PA 19054 or the Bucks County Fire Police Association.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 12, 2020