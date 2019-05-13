|
|
Teeia Elizabeth Green Rowell, 55, departed this life Sunday, May 5, 2019 at St. Francis Medical Center, Trenton. Known as "Lady T", she was educated in the Trenton School System and graduated from Bordentown Regional High School. She most recently worked over 10 years at St. Lawrence Rehabilitation Center, Lawrenceville. Predeceased by her mother, Sylvia Maxine Green, she is cherished by: husband, James E. Rowell of Trenton, NJ; daughters, Tanisha (Bethany) Green, Iashia Green of Trenton, grandson, Xavier Green of Trenton; siblings, Anthoniette of SC; Anthony Green and Kenny Gilchrist of Trenton; Fredrick Colvin of Trenton, other beloved relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Grant Chapel AME Church, 261 Mercer St., Trenton. Viewing, 9am. Funeral, 11am. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in The Trentonian on May 12, 2019