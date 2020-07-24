It is with our deepest, heartfelt sorrows that we announce that our father Teofilo Rivera lost his battle with Covid-19. He was 86. He is a Korean War veteran; during his tour he received 2 Bronze Stars with Valor. After the war, he moved our Mother and three kids to Trenton, NJ, where he planted the Rivera flag. Our parents had eight more kids. He worked as a Corrections Officer for 20 years for the NJ Dept. of Corrections. He was the first Hispanic to be promoted to the rank of Sergeant in the entire state. He leaves behind 10 kids and 50 plus grandkids. He will be joining our Mother Angelica and our Brother Rey in Heaven! May he R.I.P.



