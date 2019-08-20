|
Teresa Kurpiewski Konopka, 82, of Ewing passed away Sunday August 18, 2019 at her home in Ewing. Daughter of the late Marian M & Marianna Roginska Kurpiewski; wife of the late Witold Konopka; mother of the late Elizabeth Nowak; mother in law of the late Greg Nowak; sister of the late Krystyna Dziekonski. Surviving is her daughter Bridget & her husband Mark Sullivan of Hamilton Township; 4 grand children Maria Nowak, Victoria Nowak, Samantha Sullivan and Michael Sullivan; great granddaughter Mardelle “Elle” Weiler; great grandson Skyler Johnson; sister Wladyslawa & Felix Busz of Mercerville; brother John & Wanda Kurpiewski of Robbinsville; brother in law Stanley Dziekonski as well as several nieces and nephews. Born in Dzierzgach, Poland, She came to U.S. in 1962 and has been a Ewing Township resident 1972. She was previously employed with Base Ten Electronics of Mercerville. The Funeral will be held at 11:00am on Friday August 23rd from Winowicz Funeral Chapel 865 Brunswick Avenue. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11:30 am on Friday at St. Hedwigs Church with Rev. Dr. Jacek W. Labinski Presiding. Burial will follow in St. Hedwigs Cemetery in Ewing Township. Calling Hours will be Friday morning from 9:00am to 11:00am at the funeral chapel.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 22, 2019