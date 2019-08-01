|
Terry Lee Birchenough, 54 of Ewing, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. He was born and raised in Ewing, the youngest of six children born to James and Helen (Ott). He graduated from Ewing High School where he played soccer, wrestled, and met his first wife Robin (Rettman), the mother of his two eldest children, Olivia and Sophia. Terry’s career began as a print press in Bristol, PA, but his love for building turned a side hustle into his own company, All Phase Improvements LLC. Terry married Lisa (Lum) and had two more wonderful children, Evan and Mia. Later in his life, Terry’s career shifted from home improvement to property management, where he was beloved by many of his tenants. However, he was perhaps most beloved by his fiancé Randi. Terry was a jack of all trades- he could fix your car, catch you a fish, turn it into your new favorite meal, and finish the night with a song on the piano. Terry loved to be surrounded by nature; time spent with family on boats and piers, surf fishing on the beach, riding quads in the woods, and grilling in Grandmom’s backyard are some of the most precious memories shared with family. To his peers, he was known as “Birch”- a loveable little rascal, the product of being preceded by five siblings raised in the 60s and 70s. But to his children he was a MacGyver, a confidant, a partner in crime, a well of knowledge, and above all a great dad. Terry’s death is preceded by his father, James Ernie Birchenough. He is survived by his mother, Helen, siblings Debbie and husband Toby, James Jr. and wife Cheryl, Robert and wife Phyllis, Brian, Steven and wife Patricia. Children Olivia Paige, Sophia Camille, Evan James, and Mia Simone. Fiancé Randi and her children Evan and Erika. Nieces and nephews Crystal, Jasmine, Brittney, Robert Jr., Kimberly, Anthony, Dawn, and Joshua. Services celebrating the too-short life of this wonderful man will be held Sunday, August 4 at Parkside Brenna-Cellini Funeral Home, 1584 Parkside Ave., Ewing, NJ. The viewing will begin at 11 AM, immediately followed by a service at 2 PM. Family encourages all to attend- he touched so many in his short time with us. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to benefit his children, please mail donations to the attention of Olivia Birchenough, 327 Adams St., Apt. 4L, Hoboken, NJ 07030, donations will also be graciously accepted the day of services.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 2, 2019