Thelma Bronson

Thelma Marie Kelsey Bronson age 88 of Trenton, NJ passed away October 9, 2020 in Lewes, Delaware. Thelma was the beloved daughter of the late Lively Sr. and Emma Jane Holmes Kelsey. She was a lifelong resident of Trenton, NJ. Thelma was educated by the Trenton School System. After graduating from Trenton Central High School, she continued her education at Apex Beauty School in Philadelphia, PA, and earned an Associate Degree from Mercer County Community College. Thelma worked as a self-employed Beautician, and she also worked for New Jersey State Department of Labor until 2000, upon her retiring. She was a devoted member of New Salem Baptist Church and an organization member of Zeta Amicae of Princeton-Trenton Auxiliary of Epsilon XiZeta Chapter Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Mrs. Thelma Marie Kelsey Bronson is preceded in death by, her parents, Lively Sr. And Emma Jane Holmes, her husband ‘s Alonzo Bronson and Robert Grubb; five brothers, Robert Lee Lively Jr., Samuel Lawrence, Julis Caesar, and Paul Edward Kelsey; three sisters, Beulah Odessa Kelsey Ball, Eunice Wilkins, and Helen Kelsey; one daughter, Dru Johnette Grubbs. She is survived by, two children, Dawn Grubbs Elam and Alonzo Bronson Jr.; two sisters, Ethel Smart and Lula Mathis, one grandson Jahseer Bronson; four granddaughters, Eraina Grubbs McCray, Kendall McCray, Aliyah Njeri Grubbs, Johnna Sabree, Daniel Sabree, and Yasmin Grubbs; eleven great grandchildren, Jahad, Nydia, Des, Mikai, Zoie, Kendall, Jaiden, Daniel IV, Asiem, Blake and Dru; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kelsey and Bronson Family. Services will be 11am Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Glory of God Church, 471 Parkway Ave., Trenton, NJ, 08618. Calling hours will be at 9am until the time of service. Interment will be at Ewing Cemetery, Ewing, NJ. Arrangements are by Hughes Funeral Home.



