Thenia M. Davis, 70 of Trenton, NJ departed this life on April 20, 2020 at Capital Health, Hopewell Campus. Born in Trenton, NJ, Ms. Davis was a lifelong area resident. She was educated in the Trenton Public School System. She retired from Educational Testing Service after many years of dedicated service. She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church. Daughter of the late Green Davis and Garlene Turner-Davis. She is survived by a son, Leonard Davis; two grandchildren, Leya Davis and Latrell Davis; two brothers, Maurice Davis (Patricia) and Joseph Davis (Tracy); five sisters, Lillian Jackson (Henry), Thelma Patterson (Quinton), Sheila Arthur, Minnie Davis, Georgette Davis and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton. Memorial Tributes may be made at www.campbellfc.com