Thenia M. Davis, 70 of Trenton, NJ departed this life on April 20, 2020 at Capital Health, Hopewell Campus. Born in Trenton, NJ, Ms. Davis was a lifelong area resident. She was educated in the Trenton Public School System. She retired from Educational Testing Service after many years of dedicated service. She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church. Daughter of the late Green Davis and Garlene Turner-Davis. She is survived by a son, Leonard Davis; two grandchildren, Leya Davis and Latrell Davis; two brothers, Maurice Davis (Patricia) and Joseph Davis (Tracy); five sisters, Lillian Jackson (Henry), Thelma Patterson (Quinton), Sheila Arthur, Minnie Davis, Georgette Davis and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton. Memorial Tributes may be made at www.campbellfc.com.
Published in The Trentonian from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.