|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Theodore “Teddy” Genwright announces his passing. He died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 while residing in Batavia, NY. He was born on December 12, 1944 to Monroe and Lenora Genwright in Marion County, SC. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margie N. Genwright and his two sons, Richard “Rick” and Robert. He leaves his devoted daughters, Ellen Marie (Hayward) Graves of Willingboro, NJ, daughter Bronzie (Andrew) Withrow of Atlanta and Wendy Genwright of Atlanta, GA. He also leaves many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Known as “Teddy,” he spend most of his adult life in New Jersey. He gave 42 years of excellent service to Congoleum Corporation in Trenton, NJ, and retired in 2012. He also started his own upholstery business during that time for many years. He took pride in his business and truly relished the friends he made. He was thought of by many as a “Renaissance Man” because of his wide range of abilities. Many people turned to him for advice or help, especially to fix things. His family and family often brought items to “Mr. Fix-It” for repair. His grandchildren felt like “Pop Pop” was their personal “Superman.” He spent the last two years of his life in Batavia, NY. He really loved his family members and friends and will truly be missed by them all. A viewing is schedule for Friday, June 28, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at the Jackson & McGill Funeral Home - 612 South Main Street in Marion, SC 29571. The funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00am at Mt. Zion AME Church (Zion) - 3028 Serenity Road, Mullins, SC 29574. Mr. Genwright will be laid to rest in the Everbee Church Cemetery, (Smithboro Community) Mullins, SC.
Published in The Trentonian on July 2, 2019