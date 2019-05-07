|
|
Theodore J. Pogorzelski, Sr., 73, of Hamilton passed away on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at Hamilton Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with his family by his side. Son of late Stephen & Hedwig Barczuk Pogorzelski. Surviving Theodore is his sister Barbara & Robert Fiorello of Bordentown Township; a brother Gus S. & Vicky Pogorzelski of Hamilton Township; 3 sons Dan & Marci Pogorzelski of Robbinsville, Michael Pogorzelski of Seattle, Washington, Theodore J. Pogorzelski, Jr. of Seattle, Washington; 2 granddaughters Guinevere Pogorzelski and Isabella Pogorzelski; as well as 2 nieces and 6 nephews. Born in Czyzew, Poland, Theodore came to the US in 1955 and has been a Hamilton Township resident since. Theodore was a US ARMY veteran who served in the Vietnam War with 9th Infantry Division. He retired in 1994 after 26 years as a Trenton City Police officer being promoted to Detective and retired as a Detective. Theodore was a member of the local P.B.A. Local 11 as well as a member of Veteran’s of Foreign War, Yardville Post. 491. He enjoyed playing golf at local area golf courses and especially during his annual golf vacations to Myrtle Beach, SC. Theodore enjoyed cooking especially grilling outdoors at family events with his friends using his training from the army. Family and Friends may gather for calling hours at Winowicz Funeral Home 308 Adeline Street, from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Friday May 10, 2019 with a service at 1:00pm. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hamilton Township.
Published in The Trentonian on May 8, 2019