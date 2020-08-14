1/
Thomas A. Cahill Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas A. Cahill, Jr., 84, of Ewing died peacefully on August 12, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Boynton Beach, Florida with his family by his side. Born in Teaneck, New Jersey Mr. Cahill was a resident of Rocky Hill for 13 years prior to moving to Ewing Township where he had been a resident most of his life. Thomas was employed as a manager with the A&P grocery markets and a merchandiser for the R. T. French Company until his retirement after many years of dedicated service. Thomas was also a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served during the Korean Conflict. Son of the late Thomas A. Cahill, Sr. and Anna Mae Otto Cahill Lappan, husband of the late Margaret Wyckoff Cahill and Emma Ottey Cahill and brother of the late Maureen Stevens and Daniel Ross Cahill he is survived by his children, Thomas A. Cahill, III, James Cahill, Donna Novembre and her husband Francis Novembre, Sherry Bremerman and her husband Samuel Bremerman, Patricia Dix and her husband Robert Dix; his sister, Anna Mae Caton and brothers, Richard, Peter, Charles, Robert, William and Gerald Lappan. Thomas was very proud of his family and loved his grandchildren, Kimberly, Michael, Thomas, Kayla and Samantha as well as his great-grandchildren Sophie, Kaylee and Carter. Due to the current gathering restrictions private family services and burial will be held in Highland Cemetery, Hopewell, NJ. Memorial contributions to honor Thomas may be made to the Make-a-Wish Foundation 1384 Perrineville Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08831. Arrangements are under the direction of Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, Lawrenceville, NJ. To offer a condolence to the family please visit www.poulsonvanhise.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trentonian from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors - Lawrenceville
650 Lawrenceville Rd
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
609-396-8168
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors - Lawrenceville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved