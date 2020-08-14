Thomas A. Cahill, Jr., 84, of Ewing died peacefully on August 12, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Boynton Beach, Florida with his family by his side. Born in Teaneck, New Jersey Mr. Cahill was a resident of Rocky Hill for 13 years prior to moving to Ewing Township where he had been a resident most of his life. Thomas was employed as a manager with the A&P grocery markets and a merchandiser for the R. T. French Company until his retirement after many years of dedicated service. Thomas was also a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served during the Korean Conflict. Son of the late Thomas A. Cahill, Sr. and Anna Mae Otto Cahill Lappan, husband of the late Margaret Wyckoff Cahill and Emma Ottey Cahill and brother of the late Maureen Stevens and Daniel Ross Cahill he is survived by his children, Thomas A. Cahill, III, James Cahill, Donna Novembre and her husband Francis Novembre, Sherry Bremerman and her husband Samuel Bremerman, Patricia Dix and her husband Robert Dix; his sister, Anna Mae Caton and brothers, Richard, Peter, Charles, Robert, William and Gerald Lappan. Thomas was very proud of his family and loved his grandchildren, Kimberly, Michael, Thomas, Kayla and Samantha as well as his great-grandchildren Sophie, Kaylee and Carter. Due to the current gathering restrictions private family services and burial will be held in Highland Cemetery, Hopewell, NJ. Memorial contributions to honor Thomas may be made to the Make-a-Wish Foundation 1384 Perrineville Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08831. Arrangements are under the direction of Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, Lawrenceville, NJ. To offer a condolence to the family please visit www.poulsonvanhise.com