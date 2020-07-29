1/1
Thomas C. Williams Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas C. “Jibby” Williams Jr., of Hamilton, NJ, age 91 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Saint Francis Medical Center, Trenton NJ. Thomas was born August 28, 1928, to the late Thomas Williams Sr. and Ada Williams (Burnette) in Kingston, NJ. He is also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Rita J. Williams, two sons, Thomas II “Sonny” and Ronald, one infant daughter, one grandson, Keyon Wade, one sister, Jean Margaret Williams, three brothers Herman “Leroy”, Oddis, and James “Bucky” Williams, of Hamilton, NJ, and (little brother) Robert Williams of Kingston, NJ. He was educated in the Kingston Public School System. Thomas resided for 64 years in Hamilton, NJ. He had a splendid work ethic, he started working at an early age with his father at Princeton Nursery. He later started a career with General Motors, that would last for 45 years. He was also employed by the Hamilton Twp. School district. Thomas was an active member of the ATQMRA and the Old-Timers Cub. Left to cherish his memory, his three children, Michael Williams, Cheryl Williams, of Hamilton, and Jeffrey Williams of Meridan, CT, five sisters, Cora Williams of Hamilton, Katherine Kornegay of New Brunswick, NJ, Mary L. Taylor of Georgia, Delores Howard, and Patricia (Walter) Stephens of Hamilton, two brothers, Walter (Carol) Williams, and Phillips (Gwen) Williams of Hamilton, six grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. A host of nieces nephews, cousins , and friends. Services will be 12:30-1:30 pm Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Hughes Funeral Home, 324 Bellevue Ave, Trenton, NJ 08618. Interment will be at Ewing Cemetery, Ewing, NJ.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trentonian from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hughes Funeral Home
324 Bellevue Ave.
Trenton, NJ 08618
(609) 599-9006
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hughes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved