Thomas C. “Jibby” Williams Jr., of Hamilton, NJ, age 91 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Saint Francis Medical Center, Trenton NJ. Thomas was born August 28, 1928, to the late Thomas Williams Sr. and Ada Williams (Burnette) in Kingston, NJ. He is also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Rita J. Williams, two sons, Thomas II “Sonny” and Ronald, one infant daughter, one grandson, Keyon Wade, one sister, Jean Margaret Williams, three brothers Herman “Leroy”, Oddis, and James “Bucky” Williams, of Hamilton, NJ, and (little brother) Robert Williams of Kingston, NJ. He was educated in the Kingston Public School System. Thomas resided for 64 years in Hamilton, NJ. He had a splendid work ethic, he started working at an early age with his father at Princeton Nursery. He later started a career with General Motors, that would last for 45 years. He was also employed by the Hamilton Twp. School district. Thomas was an active member of the ATQMRA and the Old-Timers Cub. Left to cherish his memory, his three children, Michael Williams, Cheryl Williams, of Hamilton, and Jeffrey Williams of Meridan, CT, five sisters, Cora Williams of Hamilton, Katherine Kornegay of New Brunswick, NJ, Mary L. Taylor of Georgia, Delores Howard, and Patricia (Walter) Stephens of Hamilton, two brothers, Walter (Carol) Williams, and Phillips (Gwen) Williams of Hamilton, six grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. A host of nieces nephews, cousins , and friends. Services will be 12:30-1:30 pm Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Hughes Funeral Home, 324 Bellevue Ave, Trenton, NJ 08618. Interment will be at Ewing Cemetery, Ewing, NJ.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store