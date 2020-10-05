Thomas G. Moore, 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. Born in Orange, NJ, Thomas was raised and lived in the Clifton area for many years before enlisting in The Marines, where he rose to the rank of Corporal. Following his time in the service, Tom was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 560 and Local 701, retiring from Charlton Brothers Trucking of Hagerstown, MD. Tom was an ardent follower of his grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s sport teams. He was a devout fan of New York Yankees baseball and New York Giants football. Tom was a long- time member of St. Mary’s Church and joined the Knights of Columbus Council # 570 in April 1998. He was a very active member and served as Deputy Grand Knight from 1999-2000, Grand Knight from 2000-2003 and District Deputy for District #33 from 2003 -2005. Tom started the Seminarian program to aid prospective priest, Tom chaired many events including the 100thAnniversary Dinner, the Tootsie Roll and Baby Booty Program. He achieved 4th degree Grand Knight for Council #570 and 4th degree for Bishop AHR Assembly in Allentown, NJ. Tom was well respected for his accomplishments and he will be missed by all. Predeceased by his parents; Thomas W. and Lillian Moore, his sister; Patricia Moore, his first wife; Sonia Moore, and his grandson; Specialist Ben Moore. Thomas is survived by his wife of 13 years Dolores Headley Moore, his daughter; Evelyn R. Popp and her husband Bruce Archer of Chesterfield, his sons; Kevin Moore of Bordentown, Patrick and Amy Moore of Robbinsville, and William Popp of Lacona, New York. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Ryan Moore and Catherine O’Callaghan of Florence, Kiley Moore and her husband Taylor Green of Seattle, WA, Jake Archer of Bordentown, Dusty and Jason Floyd of Chesterfield, Patrick and Marissa Moore of Bordentown as well as his great grandchildren; Owen Archer, Lucas, Bennett and Maddox Moore, Ruby, Axel, Scarlet and Monroe Floyd, Nina Green and Nora Moore. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, October 9th at 10:30a.m. at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 45 Crosswicks St. Bordentown, NJ. A viewing for Thomas will be held from 6pm-8pm at the Peppler Funeral Home, 122 Crosswicks St. Bordentown and again from 9am-10am on Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas’s name to Hope Hose Humane Co. No.1, 150 W Burlington St, Bordentown, NJ 08505 or Derby Volunteer Fire Co., 262 Crosswicks Rd, Bordentown, NJ 08505. Funeral services are under the direction of Peppler Funeral Home, Bordentown.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store