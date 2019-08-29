|
Thomas Johnson, age 44 of Cookstown (New Hanover) passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born and raised in Chambersburg, Trenton before moving to North Hanover. Tom is a graduate of Northern Burlington Regional High School class of 1993. After graduation Tom completed his education with a Bachelor’s degree in building construction and became a union carpenter. Tom leaves his wife of 9 years Teresa Johnson (nee Gold). He was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents as well as his in-laws Wayne and Judith (Taranto) Gold. He is survived by his mother & stepfather Joanne (Battista) and Ernest Tenzer of Jackson, NJ, his father & stepmother Tom “TJ” and Dee Johnson of Trenton, NJ. His aunt and godmother Marie (Battista) Pressman grandfather Ponzi Marcucci, Stepbrothers; Dave and Melissa Tenzer and John and Nadine Tenzer, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Regina and Donald Richardson, his niece Colleen Richardson, Goddaughter Angeliqe D’Alessandro along with his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. He is also survived and will be sadly missed by his cousin Sharon Bennet. Tom‘s viewings are from 5 PM to 9 PM this evening from 9 AM to 11 AM on Saturday, morning at Page Funeral Home 302 E. Union St. Burlington. Requiem Eucharist will be offered at 12 PM on Saturday in New St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. 145 W. Broad Street Burlington, NJ 08016. Burial will follow in Saint Mary’s Churchyard. Memorial contributions can be made it to; Saint Mary’s Churchyard endowment fund 145 West Broad St. Burlington NJ 08016 or the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation P.O. Drawer 498 Emmitsburg, MD 21727 www.firehero.org Would be appreciated by his family. #lifecelebrationbypage
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 30, 2019