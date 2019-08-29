|
|
Thomas Alan “Yogi” Klink, 59, of Browns Mills passed away Wednesday August 28th with his children by his side at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. Born in Trenton, he was a graduate of Steinert High School in Hamilton class of 1978. Tom worked for the County of Burlington Road Department. He was a member of the Range 14 at Ft. Dix and the NSSA. Tom loved the outdoors. Son of the late Thomas James and Lois Allen Klink, father of the late Tammy Lynn Klink, brother of the late Diane Tasker, he is survived by two daughters, Nicole Allibone of Browns Mills, NJ, Amanda Ormsby of Stratford, NJ, a son, Thomas R. Klink of Southampton, NJ, a sister Gail M. Klink of Robbinsville, NJ, two grandchildren, McKenzie and Dean Thomas Allibone. The viewing will be held Tuesday September 3rd from 9-11 a.m. at the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, 2560 Pennington Road, Pennington. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Kenneth Good pastor of the Titusville Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will follow in Harbourton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Condolences are welcome at www.wilsonapple.com.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 30, 2019