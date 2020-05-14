My condolences to Jeri, Kathy, Kelly, little' Broph, the family and all the wonderful grandchildren big Broph loved so much. Broph was larger than life-esp to a 20 something kid working at unemployment. He was from the generation where a handshake and a persons word meant everything. And if you broke that word-you were OUT. We labeled his sayings Brophyisms' He had shoes older than all of us, and loved reminding you of that. If you took too long it's getting dark' would come out. He was born at night but not last night. what part of what I said don't you understand' Good! Now you're gettin' it' steady!' She's a great broad' that was aces in Brophs book. You can't get there from here' I remember when I told him I was getting married he asked me if I could sit and watch paint dry with her. I said huh? What the heck does that mean-he said you'll figure it out boy. I have Broph-thanks. And I can.

Tom loved working with people-he would break down the convoluted laws of unemployment into a language anyone could understand-he called it TLC' he truly cared for those with whom he came in contact. He touched many lives and has been and will be greatly missed. Broph had three of us co-workers in unemployment he considered his'. He would tell people you do not mess with his family and he considered us part of that family. I was honored to be one of the three along with Milly & Sophia.-

Gods eternal rest be upon you my friend and when you guys feel sad-think back and smile. His memory lives on in all of us-Love ya Broph, rest in peace.

Joe Navarro