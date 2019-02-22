|
|
Already missed, Thomas Leo Blake of Ewing passed away on February 22, 2019 at Capital Health Center, Hopewell, surrounded by his devoted family. Until recently, Mr. Blake enjoyed a lifetime of good health and died at age 98. The funeral will begin at Monday morning at 9AM at Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, 650 Lawrence Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10AM at The Church of St. Ann 1253 Lawrence Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hamilton. The viewing for Thomas will be held on Sunday afternoon from 5-8PM and again on Monday from 8-9AM at the funeral home. Kind donations can be made to Trenton Police Athletic League, P.O. Box 4193, Trenton, NJ, 08610. To send a condolence or for directions, please visit www.poulsonvanhise.com Arrangements are under the care of Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, Lawrenceville.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 23, 2019