The Trentonian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors - Lawrenceville
650 Lawrenceville Rd
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
609-396-8168
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Blake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Leo Blake

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Leo Blake Obituary
Already missed, Thomas Leo Blake of Ewing passed away on February 22, 2019 at Capital Health Center, Hopewell, surrounded by his devoted family. Until recently, Mr. Blake enjoyed a lifetime of good health and died at age 98. The funeral will begin at Monday morning at 9AM at Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, 650 Lawrence Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10AM at The Church of St. Ann 1253 Lawrence Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hamilton. The viewing for Thomas will be held on Sunday afternoon from 5-8PM and again on Monday from 8-9AM at the funeral home. Kind donations can be made to Trenton Police Athletic League, P.O. Box 4193, Trenton, NJ, 08610. To send a condolence or for directions, please visit www.poulsonvanhise.com Arrangements are under the care of Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, Lawrenceville.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors - Lawrenceville
Download Now