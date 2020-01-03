The Trentonian Obituaries
Thomas Lyons III Obituary
Thomas F. Lyons III of Bristol died on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Lower Bucks Hospital. He was 62. Born in New Brunswick, NJ, Thomas was a 1975 graduate of Pennsbury High School. He has resided in Bristol Boro for the past 42 years and was a member of St. Mark parish. Thomas spent his career as a baker for 30 years at the Country Club in Trevose and later at Mother’s Kitchen in Burlington, NJ until retiring in 2013. Thomas was a big NASCAR fan and a Philadelphia Eagles season ticket holder. He also enjoyed spending time at the Penn Warner Club where he was a member. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann, Mr. Lyons was the loving father of Stacy L. Lyons (Billie-Jo) and Rachel M. Lyons (Frank) and the devoted grandfather of Justin, Anthony, Ariah and Chase. He was the brother of Debbie Lyons-Caldwell (Bob) and Bryan Lyons (Patricia) and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call from 7 until 9 p.m. on Monday and from 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown where his funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Trentonian on Jan. 4, 2020
