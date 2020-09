Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas Scott of Trenton, NJ, passed from life to reward on September 23, 2020. Services will be held at Riverside Memorial Chapels, 1310 Prospect St. Ewing, NJ, under the direction of Anderson Funeral Service. A walk through viewing will be 9-10AM. The funeral Service will be private. He leaves to cherish precious memories: daughters, Angelique and Cynthia Scott of Deleware.



