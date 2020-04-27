|
|
Thomas Solomon, 46, of Trenton, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his residence. Born in New Brunswick, Tom grew up in Hamilton Square and attended Steinert High School. A skilled tradesman, Tom excelled at mosaic tiling and his passions included listening to the Grateful Dead and playing pool. He also loved animals, especially his cat and his golden retriever, Huney. Tom was predeceased by his grandparents, Mary and Lawrence Solomon and Charlotte and John Lavin; he is survived by his parents, Don and Pam Solomon; his sister and brother-in-law, Stacey and Fred Everett; and his niece and nephew, Madison and Ryan Everett, all of Hamilton Square, NJ. A Celebration of Life will be held for Tom at a future date. Please continue to visit our website for service details. Due to the current temporary regulations in our state and nation, cremation services and interment will be private. For those who wish to honor Tom, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Marty's Place Senior Dog Sanctuary by visiting In Memory Of at inmemof.org. You may visit Tom’s permanent memorial site at www.saulfuneralhomes.com. We encourage all to share memories, words of comfort or leave a message of condolence for the family. Perhaps share a favorite story or special way Tom touched your heart. Each one will help provide comfort and hope to all who read the remembrances. You are welcome to plant a tree, light a candle, or post a photograph of Tom via the website. Arrangements are under the direction of the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ. www.saulfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 29, 2020