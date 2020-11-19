Thomas T. Howard, II, 68, of Trenton, NJ, passed away Monday, November 2nd, 2020, at Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell. He was the son of Thomas T. Howard, Sr. and Eleanore (Patterson) Howard. He was predeceased by both parents, his oldest brother, Eric Patterson, sister-in-law Adele Geneva (Robinson) Patterson, and brother-in-law Warren Watson. Thomas had a love of art and worked as a graphic artist for two area silkscreening companies. He produced many personal visual art creations including paintings, drawings, sculptures and mixed media. He was also a musician and played several instruments, including flute for two bands in the 70s. Surviving are: sister Winifred Howard, sister Bernice (Howard) Watson, and brother Francis Howard (Claudette Tarrant). A Walk Through Viewing will be held November 23rd, 2020, at Knights of Columbus Hall, 1451 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, 9-10:30 a.m. The funeral will be held 10:30-11:30a.m. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.



