Thomas T. Howard II
Thomas T. Howard, II, 68, of Trenton, NJ, passed away Monday, November 2nd, 2020, at Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell. He was the son of Thomas T. Howard, Sr. and Eleanore (Patterson) Howard. He was predeceased by both parents, his oldest brother, Eric Patterson, sister-in-law Adele Geneva (Robinson) Patterson, and brother-in-law Warren Watson. Thomas had a love of art and worked as a graphic artist for two area silkscreening companies. He produced many personal visual art creations including paintings, drawings, sculptures and mixed media. He was also a musician and played several instruments, including flute for two bands in the 70s. Surviving are: sister Winifred Howard, sister Bernice (Howard) Watson, and brother Francis Howard (Claudette Tarrant). A Walk Through Viewing will be held November 23rd, 2020, at Knights of Columbus Hall, 1451 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, 9-10:30 a.m. The funeral will be held 10:30-11:30a.m. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.

Published in The Trentonian from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Knights of Columbus Hall
NOV
23
Funeral
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Knights of Columbus Hall
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Service
300 N Willow St
Trenton, NJ 08618
(609) 394-1702
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
