Tricia Marie Henderson, age 45 of Ewing Twp., passed away suddenly at home surrounded by her loving family May 10, 2020. Born in Trenton and a lifelong area resident, Tricia was a graduate of McCorristin High School and worked for the past 28 years as an Administrative Assistant at Scorpio Music. She loved spending time with her family, traveling to New York to see Broadway shows, and Constantine Maroulis. Tricia loved Justin Timberlake, Betty Boop, Beauty & the Beast, watching Fasier,Renegade, One Tree Hill, and the Jersey Shore. Tricia is predeceased by her mother Jacqueline Henderson, her grandmother Catherine D. Henderson, grandfather Carmen Luci, Uncle Bruce Henderson, and cousin Patrick Shane Biddulph. She is survived by her loving fiance John Kelly, her two loving children, daughter Natalie M. Fornes and her boyfriend Casimir Kotarba, her son Harry G. Fornes, Jr., two loving grandchildren, Naomi Lacovara and Marceline Kotarba, future mother-in-law Patricia Beers, and Abigail the loving dog, all of whom she resided with, her Aunt Kathleen Kohler, Uncle Brian Charles Kohler and Arlene Filipponi, cousins, Shannon Biddulph and Kelvin Fisher, Courtney Biddulph, Erica Kohler, Jonathan Kohler, Zaire Fisher and Joshua Shane Biddulph, and special friends ex husband Harry Fornes and Angelica DiNatale and tons of friends. Private Cremation was held under the direction of the Hartmann Memorial Home 2830 Nottingham Way Mercerville NJ 08619. Burial of Cremains will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery with her mother and uncle privately due to Federal and State regulations caused by the Corona virus pandemic. Donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.



