Troy L. Porter, 88, of Ewing Township, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Lyon, NJ VA Medical Center. Born in Waycross, GA., he was predeceased by his parents; Sam and Fannie Horns Porter, brothers; Robert L. and Ralph O. Porter, sister; Gladys Porter-McBride, and grandson; Alex Martinez. Master Sargent Troy Porter served 27 years in the United States Army during the Korean and Vietnam War, and was a retired Army Drill Sargent. Troy was a mason, a member of the Post #7298, as well as a member and parishioner of the Shiloh Baptist Church of Trenton. Troy Porter is survived by his wife; Salud Porter, his children; Jocelyn Graham, Peter Porter, Rosa Porter, Eveline Porter-Powell (Daniel), and Angeline Newsome, his sister; Frances Porter Hall, his grandchildren; Curtis Graham, Ebony Porter, Peter Porter, Ashley Porter, Tayler Newsome, Paige Newsome, Ryan Powell, and Chase Powell, his great grandchildren; Kameron Graham, Melodie Powell, Zoe Powell, Paris Johnson, and Lyric Porter. Funeral Service with Military honors will take place on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Rd, Wrightstown, N.J. 08526. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Murphy Funeral Home and Cremation Service. 935 Parkway Ave Ewing, N.J. 08618.
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 4, 2019
