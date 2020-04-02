|
Tyrone Moore, of Ewing, NJ departed this life on March 28, 2020 at Capital Health, Hopewell Campus. Born in Trenton, NJ, Mr. Moore was a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Trenton Central High School. He was employed as a Security Guard for the State of New Jersey at the State Police Barracks and the Department of Law and Public Safety. Tyrone was predeceased by his mother, Susan Horn Moore and a stepbrother, Charles H Brown. He is survived by his father and stepmother, Joseph Moore, Jr. (Minnie); one son, Dale Page; two daughters, Kimberly Moore and Chardaie Daniels; two grandchildren; Kamaiya Moore-Speaks and Aiden Ford; a brother, Joseph Moore, III; two stepbrothers; Keith Brown and Dr. Lance Brown; a stepsister, Retona Smith; two aunts, Virginia Moore and Jacqueline Adams; three uncles, Morris Moore, Melvin Reed and Ernest Horn and a host of nephews, cousins and friends including, Patricia Johnson, Kiara Johnson and Mary Daniels. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton. Online tributes may be made at www.campbellfc.com.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 3, 2020