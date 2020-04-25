Home

Dr. V. Subramoni, aged 78, passed away peacefully on the April 20, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dr. Jaya Subramoni, his daughter, Meena Subramoni Swihart, his son, Raja Subramoni, his daughter-in-law, Sonia Harumi Takeuchi, and his son-in-law, Jamie Swihart. Given the current situation with COVID-19,a private cremation will be held. Funeral arrangements are under the respectful care and direction of Funeral Director, Christine A. Cuoco of Ruby Memorial in North Brunswick, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 26, 2020
