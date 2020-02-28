|
Valerie Campbell age 54 of Bensalem, PA passed away February 25, 2020 at Thomas Jefferson Hospital, Philadelphia, PA. Born in Trenton, NJ, she was a lifelong resident of the city. She attended Trenton Central High School, and Mercer County Community College. She was employed as a Corrections Officer by Mercer County Correctional Center, Lambertville, NJ, and as a Senior Medical Security Officer at Ann Klein Forensic Center, Trenton, NJ. She was baptized at Friendship Baptist Church, Trenton, NJ. Valerie was predeceased in death by her parents, Haywood and Susie Campbell, paternal grandparents, Eli and Maggie Campbell, maternal grandfather, John Henry Glanton, paternal aunt, Theresa Campbell, uncles, Richard and Ronald Campbell, maternal aunt, Elizabeth Cannon, and uncles, Henry and Gregory Glanton. She is survived by her maternal grandmother, Cora Lee Daniels, children, Shareese Campbell (James), Marquise Ingram, grandchildren; Myah Alverez, Rahmeek Tucker, Lily Rose Ingram, James Kelly III, great-grandchild, Lyric Coppla, brothers; Ronald, Cecile and Jermain Campbell, nephews; Weldon Vinson (Shamara) and Ronald Vinson, nieces; Priscilla Vinson, Queen Tiye Jackson, and Jazzalen Campbell, and a host of great-nieces and nephews, cousins and close friends. Funeral service will be 11am Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Hughes Funeral Home, 324 Bellevue Ave., Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be 9am until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Ewing Cemetery, Ewing, NJ.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 29, 2020