Vernetta Lynn McCray Vernetta Lynn McCray was born on September 26, 1980 in Trenton, NJ to Denise and the late Vernon McCray. She departed this life on August 22, 2020 at the tender age of 39. A graduate of Trenton Central High School, Vernetta attended Fairley Dickenson University where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice. She worked for the New Jersey Division of Youth and Family Services as an inspector and case manager where she passionately fought for children and families to be successful. Vernetta enjoyed traveling and lived life to the fullest. She frequently hung out with friends and family. She traveled to far away places like Thailand, Dubai, Paris & The Caribbean Islands. Hers was a life well lived. Vernetta leaves to mourn, her mother and step-father, Denise & Norman Sapp, her grandmother, Joan Gaynor of Willingboro, NJ, one sister, Carla Gaynor and a bother and sister in law, Marcus & Tameka McCray, all of Trenton, NJ. She is affectionately known as Aunt T-Netta, to her nieces and nephew, Tiara, Tyler and Marcus Jr. She has several aunts and uncles, Gerald(Marcia)Gaynor, Theresa (Lamont) Williams, Hazel Borden, Eugene(Allison)Gaynor, Tawanna(Sean)Simmons & Anita McCray. A host of cousins friends & co-workers too numerous to name. Vernetta will be lovingly remembered for her love of God, her quick wit, beautiful smile and unwavering resolve. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store