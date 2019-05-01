|
|
Vilma P. Hayes, 74, of Pennsauken, NJ, departed this life on Sunday, April 26, 2019 at Lourdes Medical Center in Camden, NJ. Born in Laurens, SC, Vilma was a resident of Trenton, NJ for 50 years. She was educated in the Trenton Public School System. Vilma was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church for many years. She was predeceased by her parents, Ellen and Sinclair Tucker and a special great aunt, Christine Wilson. Vilma is survived by her two sons, Lee Hayes (Sonja) of Lumberton, NJ and William S. Hayes of Hamilton, NJ; two daughters, Mia McRae (Keith) of Sicklerville, NJ and Lisa Jordan (Quincy) of Atlantic City, NJ; six grandchildren, Ira Hedgepeth (Terrance), Nicole Hayes, Christine McRae, Nia Hayes, Chris Hayes and special granddaughter, Patricia Hayes; sister, Mary Hennegan (Livingston) of Hamilton and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, including Williams M. Hayes of Hamilton Square, NJ, and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11am at St. Phillips Baptist Church 445 Parkinson Ave. Hamilton, NJ. Interment will be in Ewing Cemetery. Calling hours will be Saturday from 9am to 11am at the church. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on May 2, 2019