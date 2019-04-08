The Trentonian Obituaries
Knott's Colonial Funeral Home
2946 South Broad Street
Hamilton, NJ 08610
(609) 888-4723
Vincent P. Carnevale, 65, of Hamilton passed away on April 6, 2019. Born in Trenton, he was an area resident all his life. He retired as a Senior Probation Officer from the State of NJ, after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Garden State Bow & Gun Club, a Cub Scout with the Boy Scouts #87, and the Explorers #287. He loved Long Beach Island, and was an avid New York Yankees, and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Son of the late Vincent and Bessie (Iman) Carnevale, and brother of the late James L. Carnevale, he is survived by his daughter Nicole A. Carnevale, his fiancé Susan Soyka, sister-in-law Leslie Carnevale, his nieces Savanna and Tara, his nephew Lucas, his very close friend Pat Carnevale, and several cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Knott’s Colonial Funeral Home 2946 South Broad Street, Hamilton. A memorial service will begin at 8:00pm at the funeral home. Inurnment with military honors at the BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Gregory the Great Parish 4620 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ 08690.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 9, 2019
