|
|
Vincent D. Ferrara, 76, of Hamilton Township, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Park Place Center, Monmouth, NJ. Born in Trenton, Vincent was a lifelong area resident. Vincent was a clerk for AAA, in Robbinsville, where he retired in 1997, after more than 30 years of service. He was a parishioner of St. Raphael’s Church, and a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #6213, Hamilton, where he was former Knight of the Year. Predeceased by his parents Russell and Laura Policare Ferrara, and his sisters Concetta M. Buzinski, and Mary D. Meisner. He is survived by his brother, Frank Ferrara, and his wife Kathy; his nephew, Matthew Buzinski, and his wife Kristin; his niece, Michele Jenkins, and her husband Wally; his brothers-in-law, Frank Buzinski, and James Meisner; and several other relatives, nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Raphael’s Church 3500 South Broad Street, Hamilton, NJ 08610. Entombment will follow at St. Mary’s Mausoleum, Hamilton. Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., at the Brenna Funeral Home, Immordino Chapel 1799 Klockner Road Hamilton, NJ 08619. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.brennafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 18, 2019