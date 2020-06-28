Violet Toth

Violet E. Toth, 88, of Trenton, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in McDonald, TN on Saturday, June 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Trenton, Violet was a lifelong resident prior to moving to TN in 2019 due to health issues. Violet’s love of music and her grand piano were often heard throughout her entire home, you couldn’t help but feel joyful. Her love for others was expressed not only in her conversations but also in the beautiful handwritten cards she sent to friends and family. She was a loving mother, MomMom, sister and aunt who will be truly missed but remembered for her love of God which she shared with all. Predeceased by her parents, Orson and Elizabeth (Almasi) Simon; her beloved husband of 63 years, Albert W. Toth; and her younger brother, Kenny Simon; she is survived by her loving children, Gary (Connie) Toth, Dawn (George) McGonigle, Kim (Dave) Armstrong and Terri Toth; her cherished grandchildren, Tiffany, Michael, Todd, Harold, Benjamin and Megan; her adored great-grandchildren, Giordana and Christian; her caring siblings, Mary Fulghan and Orson (Gwen) Simon, Jr.; and her sister-in-law, Sharon Simon. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery in Trenton, NJ, where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Violet’s memory to North American Division, Attn: Adventist Community Services, 9705 Patuxent Woods Drive, Columbia, MD 21046. Arrangements are under the direction of the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ. www.saulfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Trentonian from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.