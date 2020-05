Or Copy this URL to Share

Virginia I. Livingston of Edgewater Park, NJ passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Private funeral service is for immediate family members only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Interment: Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ. Arrangements by TL Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, Burlington, NJ.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store