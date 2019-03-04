|
The Blessed Mother, Jesus and all the Angels welcomed Virginia Victoria Dardis into God's loving arms on February 27, 2019. Born in Rochester N.Y., she grew up in Newark, N.J. and attended Arts High and Seton Hall University, before settling in Hamilton NJ. She was employed by the D.M.V. for over 35 years.
Virginia was unique, generous, thoughtful, mystical, genuine, stylish, classy, selfless, considerate and loved by everyone who met her. She was a wonderful woman, who lived her life solely for her family. She enjoyed trips to A.C. to play her Betty Boop slot machine. She also enjoyed shopping in N.Y., going to yard sales, thrift shops and tricky trays. She loved going to church with her friends Carol and John.
She was the daughter of the late Harry and Jacquelyn Burns and sister to Francis. Wife of the late Theodore K. Dardis. She will be forever missed by her children, Patrick, Jacquelyn and (husband Craig), Mary and (her loving partner Walter), Brian and (fiancé Anna), Meredith, Kerry (fiancé Amy), Brendan. Loving grandmother to Bailey, Michala, Logan, Brielle, Samuel, Madelyn and Maria.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the grandchildren's college fund.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Friday March 8th, 2019 11:00 am at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church 45 Crosswicks St. Bordentown NJ 08505. Calling hours will be held Thursday evening from 7:00~9:00 pm and Friday morning 9:30 ~ 10:30 am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery Hamilton.
Arrangements are under the direct care and supervision of Robert L. Pecht, Bordentown Home for Funerals 40 Crosswicks St. Bordentown, NJ 08505.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 4, 2019