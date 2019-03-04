The Trentonian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bordentown Home For Funerals
40 Crosswicks St
Bordentown, NJ 08505
(609) 298-0128
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bordentown Home For Funerals
40 Crosswicks St
Bordentown, NJ 08505
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bordentown Home For Funerals
40 Crosswicks St
Bordentown, NJ 08505
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
45 Crosswicks St.
Bordentown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Dardis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Victoria Dardis


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia Victoria Dardis Obituary
The Blessed Mother, Jesus and all the Angels welcomed Virginia Victoria Dardis into God's loving arms on February 27, 2019. Born in Rochester N.Y., she grew up in Newark, N.J. and attended Arts High and Seton Hall University, before settling in Hamilton NJ. She was employed by the D.M.V. for over 35 years.
Virginia was unique, generous, thoughtful, mystical, genuine, stylish, classy, selfless, considerate and loved by everyone who met her. She was a wonderful woman, who lived her life solely for her family. She enjoyed trips to A.C. to play her Betty Boop slot machine. She also enjoyed shopping in N.Y., going to yard sales, thrift shops and tricky trays. She loved going to church with her friends Carol and John.
She was the daughter of the late Harry and Jacquelyn Burns and sister to Francis. Wife of the late Theodore K. Dardis. She will be forever missed by her children, Patrick, Jacquelyn and (husband Craig), Mary and (her loving partner Walter), Brian and (fiancé Anna), Meredith, Kerry (fiancé Amy), Brendan. Loving grandmother to Bailey, Michala, Logan, Brielle, Samuel, Madelyn and Maria.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the grandchildren's college fund.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Friday March 8th, 2019 11:00 am at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church 45 Crosswicks St. Bordentown NJ 08505. Calling hours will be held Thursday evening from 7:00~9:00 pm and Friday morning 9:30 ~ 10:30 am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery Hamilton.
Arrangements are under the direct care and supervision of Robert L. Pecht, Bordentown Home for Funerals 40 Crosswicks St. Bordentown, NJ 08505. Please go to Virginia's Book of memories page at www.Bordentownhomeforfunerals.com to upload a picture, light a candle, order flowers make a donation or offer condolences to the family.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bordentown Home For Funerals
Download Now