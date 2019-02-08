Home

Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wayne Avenue Baptist Church
30 Wayne Avenue
Trenton, NJ
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Wayne Avenue Baptist Church
30 Wayne Avenue
Trenton, NJ
Vivian Eloise Kelly, 88, departed this life February 5, 2019 at home. Born in Wildwood, NJ, she was a longtime resident of Hamilton Township. She retired from Helene Fuld Hospital after 40 years of dedicated service. Predeceased by her husband Fred Kelly, Jr. ; daughter, Mia J. Kelly; step daughters, Barbara Robinson and Freda Kelly and brother, Emmanuel Kenney, she is survived by her daughters, Fabia Haynes of Mesa, Arizona, Juanita Kelly and Colleen Balcarcel Carrera of Trenton NJ, and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11am at Wayne Avenue Baptist Church, 30 Wayne Avenue, Trenton. The viewing will begin at 9:00am. Interment will be held at Franklin Memorial Park Cemetery, North Brunswick. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 10, 2019
