Ms. Vivian Pierce of Trenton, NJ on April 14, 2020 “It’s crazy to think of the life that I live...And now I’m here in this urn with all that I did...Though me being blind, I live a wonderful life. I did it my way despite losing my sight...I was a part of a family, that I’ll never forget. They were my nieces and nephews. They were more like my kids. So to Jay and Dough, and Lynn and Shawn... To Jackie and Pop, I need y’all to move on...To BB and Emma do well with your lives. I’m proud of you all. Through my ashes you rise. To Billy and Cheryl my only family in Jersey...My sister Tuie I love you. I know how this hurt you But I need you to be strong. Though my body was done I made it to heaven, I’m with Melvin and Plum My sister Hattie and family my siblings and friends... And sitting on the BLVD with nothing to fear... My Father came to get me I know it feels wrong I was Veal I love you I’ll see you I’m Gone” Written By: Racha Barlow
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 22, 2020
