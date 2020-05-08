Wallis B. Marrow, 98, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Clover Meadows Rehabilitation Center in Lawrenceville, NJ. Our loving mother is survived by her children; Paul Marrow Jr., Mary Strange (Vincent) and Susan Marrow. Wallis is predeceased by her late husband, Paul Marrow Sr., son, Rodney Marrow and daughter, Pamela Byrd. Services are private. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.



