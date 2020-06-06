Walter Stackhouse of Florence passed away suddenly into God’s loving and eternal care on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at his residence. He was 65. Born and raised in Hamilton, he lived most of his life in Florence. Walter was a proud United States Navy Veteran. After his service to his country, Walter worked as a forklift driver for Tuscan Dairy Farms and retired in 2012 after many years of service. He loved sports and played softball in the Nottingham Men’s League. He also umpired for the Florence Twp. Little league softball and boys baseball. Walter’s other hobbies included fishing, playing pool and bowling. He is survived by his significant other, Patricia Kawecki. He also leaves behind his children, Jason Stackhouse (Susie), Crystal Stackhouse, Joseph Stackhouse (Jaclyn) ;also 7 grandchildren, a brother, Brian Stackhouse (Trish) as well as extended family and dear friends. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements by Dennison Funeral Home 214 W. Front Street Florence. Donations in Walter’s memory may be sent to the American Heart Association,1 Union Street (suite 301), Robbinsville, NJ 08691 To offer condolences to the family please visit www.dennisonfh.com
Published in The Trentonian from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.