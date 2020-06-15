Wanda Helen Opacki
Wanda Helen Opacki, 99, of Robbinsville, NJ, passed away peacefully, on June 1, 2020 at Hamilton Continuing Care in Hamilton, NJ. Born and raised in Trenton, she was a resident of Robbinsville for most of her life. Wanda spent her career at Atlantic Products where she was a Quality Control Supervisor. She was an avid reader, enjoyed the symphony, loved crocheting and spending time with friends and family. Daughter of the late Stanley Karp and Anna Karp (nee Krysztofik). She is survived by her sons Henry Opacki (wife Virginia) and Robert (wife Marge). Due to the current and temporary regulations of our state and nation funeral services were private for the family. Internment was held at Greenwood Memorial Chapel on June 5, 2020.

Published in The Trentonian from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Winowicz Funeral Service Inc
300-320 Adeline St
Trenton, NJ 08611
(609) 393-4603
