Washington J. Pressley, Sr., 81, of Hamilton, died on May 21, 2019 at Capital Health, Hopewell Campus. Born in Hemingway, SC, Pop was educated in the Hamilton Township School District. He was an honorably discharged US Air Force veteran serving from 1956 to 1958. He retired from the A&P grocery store after many years of service. He was the 1st African American male to manage an A&P Grocery store. He was a member of Cadwalader Asbury United Methodist Church and continued his membership when it merged with Trinity United Methodist Church. He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley R. Pressley; parents, Jaygold and Alice Pressley; sisters, Willa Mae Daniels and Lucille “Rita” Crawford; brother, Robert Pressley, Sr.; brothers-in-law, Samuel Kelly, Donald Crawford, Molden Adams, Jr. and Arthur E. Bryant; mother and father-in-law, Lillian Jane and Matthew Bryant. He is survived by three sons, Washington Melvin Pressley (Nancy), James Pressley and Darren Pressley (Denay); three daughters, Pamela Tarver (Gary), Linda Pressley and Sandra Weissman (Joshua); 16 grandchildren, several great grandchildren; four sisters, Sarah Downing, Helen Adams and Viola and Dorothy Pressley; one brother-in-law, Bob Downing and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00am at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1985 Pennington Road, Ewing, NJ 08618. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 9am to 11am at the church. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on May 27, 2019