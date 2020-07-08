Wayne E. Sokolowski, 71 of North Trenton, died suddenly Saturday July 4th at his North Trenton home. Predeceased by his parents Joseph S & Jean Smolinski Sokolowski. Surviving is his wife Irene Romutkowski Sokolowski of North Trenton; son Eric James Sokolowski of Trenton; daughter Lisa Marie & husband Matthew Daumen of Austin, Texas; 2 grandsons Mason Sokolowski of Pennsylvania and Matthew Young of New York; 2 brothers and sister in law Kenneth & wife Pat Sokolowski of Tucson, AZ and Joseph J Sokolowski of Mercerville; faithful Dachshund, furry friend, Lucky. Born in Trenton he was a life long North Trenton resident. He retired in 2010 after 28 years service as a Social Worker with the Mercer County Board of Social Services. He was a Norte Dame High school graduate, Class of 1966, and was graduated from Ashland College, in Ohio. Wayne was a dedicated basketball player, playing through all his school years, from grammar to high school to college. As a result Wayne was inducted into the Norte Dame Athletic Hall of Fame. His basketball skills were noticed and he was recruited and drafted by the American Basketball Association for the Carolina Cougars of Greensboro, NC. His sports enthusiasm was favored by the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Flyers and Dallas Cowboys. He also enjoyed solving daily crossword challenges and puzzles, but most of all took great delight in walking his dog Lucky around the neighborhood. Funeral service will be conducted Friday morning at 11:30 am at St Hedwigs Cemetery on Eggerts Crossing Road in Ewing Townshipith Rev. Fr. Dr. Jacek W Labinski officiating with burial to follow. Calling hours will be Friday Morning from 9:30am to 11:00am from the Winowicz Funeral Chapel, 865 Brunswick Ave, North Trenton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store