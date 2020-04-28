|
Wesley Arthur Melvin, 76, of Ewing, transitioned from this life to his eternal rest in his home on April 21, 2020. Born in Trenton, NJ, Wesley demonstrated early interest in theatre and chorus. He also played the stringed bass and began singing with the Special Ensemble, Senior Male Quartet and Senior Choir. Wesley was a graduate of Trenton Central High School (1962), Trenton Junior College (1963), Mercer County College (1977), and Rutgers University (1983), where he received a B.A. in Public Management. He served in the US Army until his discharge in 1967. Upon discharge from the military, he gained employment with North Princeton Developmental Center, where he worked as an Occupational Therapist in the Training Department and later became an Affirmative Action Specialist for the State of NJ until retirement in 2003. As a Born Again Christian, Wesley was a devout member of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Trenton. Wesley has served the entire Trenton Community for more than 60 years with his accomplished vocal talents. He was a member of The Mercer County Community Choir; 1st Presbyterian Church Choir in Morrisville PA; Nassau Presbyterian Church Choir in Princeton NJ, Higgins Vochestra in Trenton, Princeton Pro Musica, and even developed a musical group known as “Howard, Melvin, and a Few Notes.” Wesley is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years Janet A. Melvin; parents, John Melvin and Leatha Foote Melvin; ten brothers: Harold, Preston, John, George, Hartford, Allen, William Milford, James, Eugene, and Richard; and four sisters: Annie, Ethel, Ella Mae, and Denise. He leaves to celebrate his life with warm and loving memories three brothers-in-law; David Bright, Rudolph(Patricia) Sanders, and Purnell Bailey; two children, Danielle (Fredrick) Darby and Gregg (Keisha) Melvin; five grandchildren, Quadir, Kyonna, Shy-Asia, Fredrick Jr. and Marcel aka “Minnie; five great-grandchildren, Dominique, Shakir, Jayden, Christopher, and Diylan; close friends Howard, Kirby, Brian, Cheryl, Tyrone and Shirley; and a host of beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 29, 2020