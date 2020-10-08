William Albert Mount Sr. Lovingly referred to as “Pop” by many. May 24, 1935 - Oct. 2, 2020 Predeceased by his wife Ellen Mary. Survived by his sisters Anne and Pat, his sons Billy, Dale, Scott and Joel, Granddaughters Kristin Mount and Amy DiMaio, great grandson Myles, and daughter in-law Tina Mount. He worked as a teamster with Bond Bread, and Wonder Bread. Was a proud member of the national guard. After retirement he also worked for J.C. Penney and St. Lawrence Rehabilitation Center and was an avid metal “scrapper” in his hometown. In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to The American Heart Association
