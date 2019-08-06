|
|
William J. Bregenzer, Jr., 90, of East Amwell passed away in his home on August 2nd, under the loving care of his family. William proudly served in the Navy for four years on the USS Waccamaw and was a member of American Legion Post 339. Upon returning, William worked with the family business, Bregenzer Brothers, established 1919. Bregenzer Brothers is celebrating its hundredth year in business under the direction of son, Mike. William enjoyed making people laugh and was known for his humorous story-telling. He was an avid gardener and a good cook. He often went metal detecting and loved playing games. His favorite activity was spending time with his family. William was the beloved husband of Florence. The two enjoyed sixty-four years of marriage together and countless games of Scrabble and Skip-bo. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary, and brothers Joseph and James. William is survived by his sister, Theresa Cooper. William was the proud father of five children. Gail Brown and her husband, Paul; William and his wife, Lauren; Bernadette Scheese, deceased; Lorraine Costly and her husband, Dave; and Michael and his wife, Jackie. William was also extremely proud of his eleven loving grandchildren. He will be sorely missed. A service will be held in his honor at St. Alphonsus Church, 54 E. Prospect Street, Hopewell, NJ 08525 at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cromwell-Immordino Memorial Home, 2560 Pennington Rd., Pennington, NJ 08534. , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517, www.woundedwarriorproject.com. Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609 New York, NY 10036, www.bcrf.org. Condolences may be made at www.CromwellImmordinoMemorialHome.com.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 7, 2019