William J. Clegg, 78, of Sebastian Fl, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born in Trenton, he was a longtime Hamilton area resident before retiring to Sebastian Fl. A US Air Force veteran, Bill worked as a police officer for the Hamilton Twp. Police Department. He was a former member of the Hamilton Elks Lodge #2262 where he served as Chaplain, a member of the Sebastian Elks Lodge #2714 and a member of the Sebastian Inlet Fraternal Order of Eagles #4067. Bill was also a faithful member of Pearson Memorial Church in Hamilton, prior to joining Friendship Christian Community Church in Sabastian Fl.
Known as "Wild Bill" to his friends and family, Bill loved life and enjoyed having a good time with those around him. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, boating and especially fishing. He and his late wife Nancy also loved the beach, camping and living in the Park Place community in Fl.
Son of the late Leroy and Elizabeth Clegg and brother of the late Betty Wedo, Bill was predeceased in 2015 by his beloved wife, Nancy. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Donald and Annette Clegg and Barbara and Gary Nisley; his stepchildren, Hildi and Ben Kelsey and Patrick McGrady; his grandchildren, Douglas Clegg, Kyle Nisley and Madeline and Daniel Kelsey; his great granddaughter, Jeanie Clegg; brother-in-law, Danny Wedo; nieces, Erin and Patty and his lifelong friends Bob and Karen Harvell.
Funeral service will be held 11am on Friday, August 9th at the Peppler Funeral Home, 114 S. Main St. Allentown, NJ. Interment will follow in Cream Ridge Cemetery. Friends may visit Thursday evening from 6-9pm and again Friday, 10am until time of service at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made in Bill's name to The Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sebastian Inlet Chapter 4067, 9606 Trade Center Dr, Sebastian, FL 32958.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 5, 2019